Pedersen: Meetings of Committee of Discussing the Constitution will be Resumed Thursday

After being suspended shortly after starting, the Constitutional Committee has been given the all clear to proceed by health officials writes SANA.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen announced Thursday that the meetings of the Constitutional Committee will resume this afternoon following confirmation from health authorities that it is possible.

In a statement, Pedersen said that after additional testing and further medical advice from experts regarding the four positive coronavirus tests, the office of the Special Envoy was formally informed by the concerned health authorities that the third round of the committee can resume its meetings, while ensuring social distancing and taking all relevant precautions.

He added that after consulting all the participating presidents and members of the committee, the meetings will be resumed at 2:00 p.m. at the UN Palace in Geneva.

Last Monday, the UN announced the suspension of meetings of the mini-committee of the expanded body of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva following the discovery of coronavirus infections among a number of the participant delegations.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.