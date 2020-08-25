National Army Shuts Down Headquarters

In an effort to stop attacks in residential areas, the National Army has announced plans to relocated headquarters from the towns and cities to the Aleppo countryside writes Alsouria Net.

The National Army, which operates in the northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo, has put into effect a plan to shut down its military headquarters in cities and residential neighborhoods.

In an interview with Alsouria Net, the National Army spokesperson, Youssef Hamoud, said that the plan is to shut down the headquarters in the cities and to assemble them in special military camps in the countryside of Aleppo.

Hamoud added that the plan aims to establish, “more stability in the countryside of Aleppo, and acts as a step towards the process of reaching military discipline.”

According to the official, the plan also aims to define the responsibilities of other institutions such as the national police and the military police, provided that the work of the National Army is limited to certain operations and military operations are restricted to defending the region.

This plan comes after popular calls to shut down the military headquarters in residential neighborhoods in the countryside of Aleppo, in light of recent fighting in the area among the military factions.

The northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo, from Afrin to Jarablus, is witnessing security chaos, in the form of explosions that hit residential neighborhoods and cities from time to time.

While National Army factions accuse the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of being behind the bombings, activists from the Aleppo countryside say that the responsibility for the bombings rests with the National Army.

Yesterday, the Third Corps of the National Army issued a decision to move all their military headquarters outside the city of Afrin, northwest of Aleppo.

The northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo has been witnessing intermittent clashes between National Army factions, especially in the cities of al-Bab and Jarablus in the eastern countryside, which are adjacent to the areas controlled by SDF.

The recent clashes resulted in the killing of a number of civilians in the city of al-Bab, which is witnessing an unstable security situation, due to the spread of several military formations inside and around it.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.