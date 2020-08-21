Regime Takes Possession of Homes of Forcibly Displaced

Homes in eastern Ghouta have been forcibly seized by the regime, who have identified them as belonging to families that fled north reports Sowt Al-Asima.

The Syrian regime has recently acquired many homes in the village of al-Ubadah in eastern Ghouta, Damascus. The homes are owned by families who have been forcibly displaced to northern Syria.

According to The Syria Report, quoting a local source, the decision to choose those specific houses was not random, but as a result of a committee formed by the municipal council in al-Ubadah, who categorized houses according to their owners’ political affiliation. It was based upon that information that the homes, whose owners were away at the time, were numbered, using two colors of paint.

The regime used the color blue to number the homes whose owners were displaced to northern Syria and Turkey, as well as those who have defected from the army, police, and government jobs. The color red was used to number the homes whose owners sought refuge in Lebanon and Jordan, and those who have not been pursued by regime security.

According to the outcome of the work of the committee, and in compliance with security directives, municipality officials and the Baath Party division in the town sent warnings to the residents of the blue-numbered houses, including relatives of the displaced or renters, and asked them to evacuate.

Some homes were turned into housing for the families of officers, while others were repurposed to serve as military headquarters, vacation villas, and headquarters for official departments.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.