Massive Turkish Military Convoy Enters Northwestern Syria

Following recent Russian airstrikes, a Turkish convoy of armoured vehicles and heavy weapons entered the de-escalation zone reports Al-Masdar.

A massive Turkish military convoy entered northwestern Syria on Wednesday, entering the country from the neighboring Hatay province.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), over 450 Turkish military vehicles entered northwestern Syria, where they reportedly made their way to the agreed upon de-escalation zone.

The SOHR report said the Turkish military convoy consisted of armored vehicles and heavy weapons.

The arrival of these Turkish reinforcements comes just a day after the Russian Air Force launched heavy airstrikes over Idleb Governorate.

