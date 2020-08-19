Thirteen Arrested in Eastern Ghouta

The regime has conducted an arrest campaign in eastern Ghouta, looking for those who are wanted for conscription reports Sowt Al-Asima.

On Sunday evening, Military Security patrols carried out a raid campaign, during which they arrested 13 young men from the town of Jisreen in eastern Ghouta.

Sowt Al-Asima’s correspondent said that during the raid, the Military Security patrols targeted many homes located in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque, and others near the municipal swimming pool in Jisreen, adding that they had set up temporary checkpoints on the main road.

The arrests took place at different points, with four of the town’s residents arrested at the temporary checkpoints, while eight others were taken from their homes.

According to the correspondent, Military Security launched its campaign in the town of Jisreen, after it issued a list of the names of more than 50 young men who are wanted for compulsory and back-up military service within the ranks of the regime’s army.

The regime intelligence has been carrying out many similar arrests since the beginning of last month, the result of which was the arrest of more than 200 young men from eastern Ghouta and southern Damascus towns.

The Sowt Al-Asima team has documented 119 arrests carried out by the regime’s intelligence and its military at checkpoints in and around Damascus since the beginning of March. Among those arrested are settlement agents and those wanted for enlistment in the military service.

Women were arrested, too, on charges of communicating with people wanted by the Syrian regime. Other young men were arrested for cases related to terrorism, bringing the total number of detainees from Damascus and its countryside to 649 since the beginning of 2020. Five hundred and thirty arrests were documented during January and February of this year alone.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.