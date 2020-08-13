Hezbollah, National Defense Forces Clash Over Drug Dealing in Quneitra

Fighting broke out in Quneitra between two groups who reportedly had a disagreement regarding the drug dealing that takes place in the region writes Baladi News.

Violent clashes erupted Wednesday night between the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and the pro-regime National Defense Forces (NDF) in the countryside of the Quneitra Governorate.

The Ahrar Horan group said that the clashes took place in the city of Khan Arnabah in the countryside of Quneitra in southern Syria, between the Yassin al-Khibi group affiliated with Hezbollah and another group from Beit al-Sayed affiliated with the NDF.

The group indicated that the reason for the clashes was a disagreement between the two groups over drug dealing in the region, which led to injuries.

Two months ago, the Italian authorities announced the confiscation of 14 tons of amphetamine in the form of 84 million Captagon pills, and said at the time that the drugs were produced in Syria. Italian authorities labeled the event as “the largest seizure of amphetamines at the global level.”

Multiple sources told Fox News that all fingers point to the government of Bashar al-Assad and his Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, who have long been known to facilitate drug deals and have a history of Captagon trade.

The channel indicated that the shipment seized in Naples left the Syrian port of Lattakia, which is completely under the control of the Assad regime. Moreover, Iran had rented part of the port last year which means it could be benefiting from the trade.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.