Tamiko Executive: Paracetamol Shortage Due to Monopoly, Smuggling

Syria is currently suffering from a shortage of medicine, which has been blamed on smuggling writes Al-Watan.

General Manager of the Arab Medical Company (Tamiko), Fida al-Ali, stated that during the Eid holiday, the company delivered to the Damascus Syndicate of Pharmacists’ warehouse 770,000 tablets of Cetamol, and next Saturday, the Syndicate will be provided with one million tablets.

Ali told Al-Watan newspaper that the paucity of Cetamol in the market is caused by either monopoly or smuggling.

Regarding the prices, he indicated that those have changed to reflect the exchange rate and the costs of raw materials, and that there are pricing protocols that are set and approved by the Ministry of Health that cannot be overridden.

