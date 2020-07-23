Geir Pedersen Sets Date, Agenda for Constitutional Committee Meeting

The UN Special Envoy to Syria has announced the date of the next meeting of the Constitutional Committee, and the opposition have promised a positive attitude and a willingness to seek a solution writes Baladi News.

UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen, contacted the co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Commission, Hadi al-Bahra, and informed him of the Committee’s meeting date and the agenda of the meeting.

Bahra published on his personal account on Facebook the details of a phone call he received from Pedersen. He wrote, “I received a phone call this evening from the Special Envoy during which he informed us of his efforts during the previous stage and the current one towards supporting and facilitating the work of the Constitutional Committee. He also invited us to meet on Aug. 24, 2020 in Geneva, according to the agreed upon agenda.”

Bahra added, “Pedersen emphasized the importance of the next round of meetings being positive, and that all parties seek to compensate for lost time, when they were unable to meet due to COVID-19. We have affirmed our constant desire to advance the work of the Constitutional Committee and the willingness of our representatives to strive and be positive, in order to complete the mission for which it was initially formed in the shortest possible amount of time.”

On Jun. 17, 2020, Pedersen expressed his readiness to hold and facilitate a third Constitutional Committee session, expressing his hope that the session would be held in Geneva by the end of next August.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.