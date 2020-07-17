Health Ministry Takes Preventive Measures for the Electoral Process to Tackle Coronavirus

With the elections for the People’s Assembly fast approaching, the Health Ministry has issued instructions to prevent the spread of coronavirus writes SANA.

The Ministry of Health announced preventive measures and health controls that must be taken during elections for the People’s Assembly, due to be held on Jul. 19, 2020, in light of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry stressed the importance of maintaining spatial distance and determining the number of electoral worker supposed to be in polling stations along with number of voters inside the stations.

The ministry called for the enhancing of health conditions in the polling stations such as ventilation, preventing smoking, wearing face masks, using sterilization materials after voting and posters about the disease to help the citizens stay informed about its spreading, and other precautionary measures.

The ministry added that the voters must use their own pens to vote and must leave the polling stations once the process is complete.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.