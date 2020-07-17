Rouhani, Putin Affirmed Continuation of Joint Cooperation to Resolve Crisis in Syria

On a telephone call, presidents Putin and Rouhani have promised to continue cooperating in Syria and supporting each other in other fields writes SANA.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and President Vladimir Putin of Russian discussed continued cooperation between Iran and Russia and the Turkish regime within Astana track, to resolve the crisis in Syria.

During the telephone call, Rouhani stressed the continued comprehensive cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, and an appreciation of Russia’s support for the Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

For his part, Putin underlined the development of relations with Iran in all areas.

Putin welcomed cooperation with Iran in the field of the coronavirus campaign and sharing relevant experiences.

He also stressed the continuation of Moscow’s support for Iran’s position at international forums.

