Regime Intelligence Carries Out Arrests in Daraa

The regime has conducted raids in northern Daraa, arresting a number of individuals, without revealing what crimes have been committed or what they are being charged with reports Baladi News.

The regime’s intelligence carried out a raid and arrest campaign in the northern Daraa countryside on Wednesday, targeting a number of civilians. The reasons behind the campaign remain unknown.

Local sources said, “Intelligence patrols raided a number of houses in the town of Qarfa, north of Daraa.”

The sources added that the raids resulted in the arrest of a number of civilians, for no apparent reason.

On Jun. 27, 2020, intelligence forces arrested five young men as they passed through the al-Qaws checkpoint at the entrance to Daraa Governorate.

The regime’s Military Security branch also carried out an arrest campaign on May 23, 2020, targeting more than six youths from Daraa, while the latter were in the airport neighborhood of Daraa al-Mahata.

The Ahrar Houran Gathering documented 23 arrests carried out by the regime’s intelligence forces, last June, against the people of Daraa, five of whom were released during the same month, while 14 kidnappings were recorded, including three young women and a girl.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.