US Occupation Brings 27 Trucks Laden With Military, Logistic Reinforcements to Hassakeh 

In what is seen as the latest violation by the US, a convoy of vehicles carrying military and logistical equipment entered Syria writes SANA.

The US occupation forces have brought military and logistical reinforcements from Iraq to the Syrian territories through one of the illegitimate crossings, in the latest violation of international laws and norms.

Local sources from the al-Ya’arubyia area in the Hassakeh countryside told SANA that the US occupation on Monday evening brought 27 trucks from the Iraqi territories through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing into the Syrian territories, which include military vehicles.

The sources indicated that the trucks headed for the illegitimate base of Qasraq Tel Baider.

In recent months, the US occupation forces have brought thousands of the trucks laden with weapons and military and logistic equipment to Hassakeh province to enhance their illegitimate presence in the Syrian al-Jazeera region and to pillage the oil and natural resources in cooperation and collusion with the armed groups and terrorists they support in these areas.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.