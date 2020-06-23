Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham Detains Abi Malek al-Tali, Exclusive Sources Tell Nadaa Syria

After leaving the group, Abu Malek al-Tali has been arrested by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, reportedly over a financial dispute writes Nadaa Syria.

On Monday morning, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham arrested a former leader, Jamal Zeiniya, nicknamed Abi Malek al-Tali, after surrounding his house in Idleb.

Media sources close to him and others previously affiliated with Tahrir al-Sham confirmed the arrest of Tali, who had worked as a member of the organization’s Shura Council before defecting.

A source familiar with the tensions between Tali and Tahrir al-Sham suggested that the former’s arrest was due to a financial dispute, adding that Tali broke away from the organization and possesses around 20 million dollars.

Tali announced his resignation from Tahrir al-Sham on Apr. 7, 2020, blaming his “lack of knowledge of some of the group’s policies or his lack of conviction in them,” according to a statement he released at the time.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.