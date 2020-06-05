Exchange Rate Reaches 2,000 Pounds to the Dollar in Damascus

The Syrian pound has taken yet another stumble, reaching 2,000 pounds to the dollar in the capital, amid efforts by the central bank to stop the collapse reports Brocar Press.

The Syrian pound is continuing its freefall against foreign currencies, reaching 2,000 pounds to the dollar in some areas.

In Damascus, Thursday saw the pound sell at 2,020 per dollar and buy at 1,990. The Euro was at 2,263 pounds for selling and 2,225 for buying. The Turkish lira was at 299 Syrian pounds for buying and 292 for selling.

In Aleppo, the pound sold at 2,000 per dollar and was bought at 1,900. The Euro was at 2,241 pounds for selling and 2,213 for buying. The Turkish lira was at 296 Syrian pounds for buying and 291 for selling.

In Idleb, the pound sold at 1,965 per dollar and was bought at 1,935. The Euro was at 2,201 pound for selling and 2,262 for buying. The Turkish lira was at 291 Syrian pounds for buying and 284 for selling.

The Central Bank of Syria has taken a number of measures as part of an attempt by the regime to “rescue the pound” and halt its freefall against foreign currencies. These measures have included closing and prosecuting exchange and remittance companies, in addition to charging violators from those companies with “terrorism crimes,” and linking them to so-called “terrorist groups.”

