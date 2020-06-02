125 Civilian Victims in Syria Throughout May, 8 of Them Killed Under Torture

A new report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented the civilians killed in May, including those killed while being tortured.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights released a report on Monday confirming the deaths of 125 civilians in Syria throughout the month of May, including eight under torture.

According to the report, the dead included 26 children and six women. Ten civilians died at the hands of the regime, one by Russian forces, seven by protection militias and 107 others by various parties.

The Network reported that eight civilians had died under torture, with the Syrian regime’s intelligence forces responsible for seven of the deaths and the YPG responsible for one.

The report documented one massacre during May, explaining that a massacre is defined as an attack that causes the deaths of at least five civilians at once.

The Network concluded its report by calling on the Security Council to refer the Syrian file to international criminal courts and hold all parties responsible, including Russia, which had been documented carrying out war crimes.

The UN was also called upon to carry out more humanitarian aid efforts, including providing food and medical supplies, in areas where the battles have stopped, as well as in the internally displaced camps, and to follow up on the countries that had pledged to make contributions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.