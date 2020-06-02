Syrian Pound Exchange Rate Against Dollar Reaches 1,900

The Syrian pound continues it tumultuous journey, reaching 1,900 pounds to the dollar in Damascus reports Smart News.

On Monday, the Syrian pound’s exchange rate against the United States dollar reached 1,900 in Damascus, Aleppo, and Idleb.

Owners of money exchange shops reported to Smart News that the dollar exchange rate reached 1,940 pounds for sales and 1,900 pounds for purchase in Idleb, after it was 1,820 for sales and 1,790 for purchase on Sunday, while in Aleppo, the dollar exchange rate reached 1,890 for sales and 1,860 for purchase, after it was 1,820 and 1,800 one day before.

Local sources reported to Smart News that the dollar exchange rate in the Syrian government-controlled city of Damascus, reached 1,890 pounds for sales and 1,860 pounds for purchase, after it was 1,780 and 1,800 on Sunday.

On May 18, 2020, the dollar exchange rate reached 2,000 Syrian pounds for the first time in Syria’s history, as money exchange shops in northern and northeastern Syria stopped dealing in dollars on May 17, 2020, after it exceeded 1,700 pounds.

In 2005 it was Syrian pounds to the dollar, in 2010 it made 49 pounds, and since 2011, it began declining rapidly, losing more than 97.5 percent of its value.

