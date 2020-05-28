US Soldiers and Members of Qasad Injured in Attack

Unknown gunman launched an attack with machine guns and RPGs that has wounded a number of US soldiers and Qasad members reports SANA.

Three soldiers of the US occupation and five members of Qasad (SDF) groups were wounded in an attack that hit a joint convoy on the administrative borders between Hassakeh and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

Local sources told SANA that a joint convoy of US forces and the US-backed Qasad groups was attacked by unidentified gunmen with machine guns and RPGs at the roundabout of Rwaished village on the administrative borders between the provinces of Hassakeh and Deir ez-Zor, injuring three US soldiers and five members of Qasad.

The sources indicated that the wounded were rushed to the illegitimate US base in al-Shadadi city south of Hassakeh.

