Crop Fires Destroy 1,500 Hectares in Eastern Syria

Farmer in Hassakeh and Deir ez-Zor have been struggling to extinguish crop fires that threaten their livelihoods and income reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

Crop fires have destroyed more than 1,500 hectares in northeastern Syria, local activists said Wednesday.

The massive fires flared in 12 areas in Hassakeh and Deir ez-Zor provinces as local farmers failed in their efforts to extinguish the fire that hit the unharvested barley and wheat crops.

A crop fire also broke out in the Turkish-held Ras al-Ayn region.

Activists have blamed extremist Islamic State and YPG militias for launching such attacks.

According to the Agricultural Directorate in Deir ez-Zor, farmers have cultivated about 70,000 hectares, mostly wheat and barley.

Last year, crop fires in northeastern Syria caused 50 million dollars in damage to wheat and barley harvests.

At least 14 farmers died in 2019 while desperately trying to save their crops and livelihoods from arsonists.

