US Military Aircraft Approaches Russia’s Largest Airbase in Syria for 2nd Time

Russia has tracked the progress of a US military plane, as it travelled from Cyprus to Russia's Hemeimeem Airbase, but did not engage writes Al-Masdar.

For the second time in a week, a US reconnaissance aircraft has been spotted near the Syrian coastal governorate of Lattakia.

According to reports, a US Navy P-9A Poseidon aircraft conducted a flight between Cyprus and Syria before returning back to its home base.

The US aircraft was said to have closely approached Russia’s Hemeimeem Airbase, which is located in the southwestern part of Lattakia Governorate.

Unlike previous encounters in April, the Russian Air Force did not deploy its Su-35 jet to intercept the US aircraft in the eastern part of the Mediterranean region.

The Russian military’s S-400 air defense system is currently active at the Hemeimeem Airbase, so it is highly unlikely that they are not tracking these flights.

While it is common for US aircraft conducted flights in the eastern Mediterranean, it appears that they have increased the frequency of these flights over the last ten days.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.