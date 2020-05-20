Regime Infiltration Attempt in Rural Hama Thwarted

Opposition forces have prevented any advance by the regime’s forces, who tried to infiltrate villages in rural Hama province reports Brocar Press.

Military factions repulsed an infiltration attempt by regime forces Monday night in rural western Hama, the latest of ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement covering northwestern Syria.

A faction from the National Liberation Front (NLF) repulsed an attempt by regime forces to infiltrate the outskirts of the village of al-Ankawi in rural Hama’s al-Ghab Plain area, local sources told Brocar Press.

Sources said that clashes flared up late Monday evening between the two sides as regime forces tried breaking through towards a point near the village.

Regime forces fired heavy artillery Monday afternoon on the village of al-Qahera in rural western Hama.

The Syrian regime has continued to violate the Turkish-Russian ceasefire agreement even as residents gradually return to the hometowns that they fled during the last military campaign.

Military factions repelled a previous attempt by regime forces to infiltrate the village of al-Ruweiheh in rural southern Idleb’s Jabal al-Zawiya area late Saturday night into Sunday.

The Syria Response Coordination Group has recorded more than 73 ceasefire violations since the beginning of this May alone by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces.

In its statement, the Syria Response Coordination Group said it believed the regime’s continued violations were to prevent civilians from returning to their hometowns during the ceasefire.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.