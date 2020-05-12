Syria Denounces Failed Beach Landing Operation in Venezuela

Syria has stood by Venezuela and it leader Nicolás Maduro, condemning the recent landing operation that was attempted by the US administration and carried out by its mercenaries writes SANA.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that Syria condemns in the strongest terms the failed terrorist landing operation that was attempted on Venezuelan shores.

The source said that such hostile practices are part of the conspiracy against Venezuela and its sovereignty which is being led by the US administration and carried out by its mercenaries in Venezuela.

The source said that Syria reiterates its solidarity with Venezuela and its legitimate leadership represented by President Nicolás Maduro, and calls for an end to US interference in Venezuelan affairs.

