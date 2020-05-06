Army Air Defenses Confront Missile Aggression

The army’s air defenses have engaged hostile missiles that were targeting military depots in the Assfaira region writes SANA.

On Monday, the army’s air defenses confronted a missile aggression in the Assfaira region in Aleppo’s south-eastern countryside.

A military source told SANA that at 10.32 p.m. a hostile aircraft was spotted on the screens of the army’s air defenses coming from the north-east of Athria. The aircrafts’s missiles targeted some military depots in the Assfaira region, and the air defenses confronted the hostile missiles.

The source added that verification is underway to evaluate the losses caused by the aggression.

