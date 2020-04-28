International Coalition Sends New Reinforcements to Conoco Gas Field in Deir ez-Zor

The International Coalition has sent a number of trucks carrying military and logistical equipment to its base in the Conoco gas field, from their base in Hassakeh reports Smart News.

The International Coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) sent fresh reinforcements to its military base in the Conoco gas field of the Khasham area, 14 kilometers northeast of Deir ez-Zor.

On Monday, the media worker of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Khaled al-Halshoum, reported to Smart News that 10 vehicles, including six trucks, entered the Conoco gas field accompanied by SDF members. Halshoum added that the vehicles came from the Tel Beydar base in Hassakeh.

The United States-led International Coalition sent several convoys, including dozens of trucks loaded with military equipment and logistical materials, to its military bases in northeastern Syria. On Sept. 10, 2019, the International Coalition sent a convoy of about a hundred trucks to its bases in Hassakeh and Raqqa.

On Jul. 16, 2019, the US announced that it will keep its armed forces in northern and northeastern Syria, to continue its military campaign against the ISIS, after it issued a decision last year to withdraw its forces from there.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.