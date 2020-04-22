Weapons, Including US-Made Tow Missiles, Found in Countryside of Daraa, Suweida 

Syrian authorities have uncovered a cache of weapons and equipment in the southern provinces of Daraa and Suweida, mostly western manufactured writes SANA.

Weapons and ammunition, some of which are US-made, have been seized by the authorities from headquarters abandoned by terrorists in the countryside of Daraa and Suweida.

A source told SANA’s reporter that the authorities, in cooperation with the people, on Tuesday found weapons and ammunition, including TOW missiles, shoulder-held missiles, anti-armor missiles, light and medium machine guns, automatic rifles of western origin and RPG launchers with their projectiles.

A reconnaissance plane, advanced surveillance cameras, communication devices, in addition to large quantities of munition were also among the seized weapons.

On Monday, Malutka anti-tank missile, RPGs, rifles, Western and American-made submachine guns, hand grenades, satellite broadcasting, telecommunications devices, medicines and medical equipment in addition to a number of stolen cars were found in the countryside of Damascus and Quneitra.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.