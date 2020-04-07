New Suspected Cases of Coronavirus Test Negative

Six suspected cases of coronavirus in Syria have tested negative for the virus, with results showing they were suffering from pneumonia writes Al-Watan.

The Director-General of al-Mouwasat Hospital, Issam al-Ameen, revealed in a statement to Al-Watan newspaper that six suspected cases of COVID-19 tested negative. According to the medical results the patients were suffering from pneumonia and other viral infections.

Ameen confirmed that all the necessary medical tests were conducted, pointing out that the total number of suspected cases exceeded 25 so far.

He said the hospital continues to receive all emergency cases, amounting to almost 450 cases per day from those suffering respiratory issues, traumas, as well as regular cases.

Ameen also confirmed that various preventive measures were adopted according to international medical standards, stressing that the situation is being dealt with very seriously.

