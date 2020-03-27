Syria Announces 5th Coronavirus Case

Syria has announced another infection of the coronavirus in the country, in an individual who travelled from abroad and arrived at Damascus International Airport writes Al-Masdar.

The Syrian government announced the registration of the fifth infection of the coronavirus, as the total number of cases continue to increase.

According to the Syrian Health Ministry, the total number of new cases has risen to five, with four of the cases coming on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the fifth case is a person who arrived from outside the country and was immediately quarantined upon arrival at the Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian government announced the start of the night curfew imposed on all Syrian territory, beginning at 6pm (local time).

