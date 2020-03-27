Iran Revolutionary Guards Set up New Command Center in Aleppo

Iran has established a new command centre and moved additional troops and equipment into Aleppo province, while the ceasefire in the region holds writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) have formed a command center in the northwestern countryside of Aleppo province, as proxies controlled by the regime and Iran continue to fortify their positions near the last rebel stronghold in Syria.

The joint command room includes top commanders from the IRGC, Hezbollah and the Iraqi and Afghan militias.

Additionally, 17 more Iranian outposts were set up the southwestern countryside of Aleppo and eastern Idleb region. About 2,000 militants and heavy weapons were deployed in the new positions, a rebel commander told Zaman Al-Wasl.

The ‘solo’ move by Iran to deploy forces in northwestern Syria came amid a fragile ceasefire deal reached early March to halt the regime offensive and to prevent the first ever regular armies war between Turkey and the Assad regime.

The Iranian regime has spent an average of 15-16 billion dollars in Syria since the conflict erupted nine years ago, while the annual support afforded by to Iranian citizens is approximately 8 billion dollars, reports say.

In turn, Turkey has also been sending in reinforcements, building three observation points in two weeks.

Turkey, which backs rebels opposed to Bashar al-Assad, agreed to a ceasefire with Russia two weeks ago after months of fighting displaced nearly 1 million people in Idleb. Moscow supports Syrian regime forces.

The truce halted a terrifying three-month air and ground campaign that killed hundreds and sent 1 million people fleeing towards the Turkish border.

The agreement did not make the Assad forces roll back the significant military gains secured during the Russian-backed offensive — a key Turkish demand prior to the talks.

