Coronavirus Taskforce Announces Curfew Across the Country

In light of the spread of the coronavirus, the Syrian government has declared a nightly curfew, insisting that everyone remain home and businesses close writes SANA.

The government team tasked with following up on the procedures for confronting the coronavirus (COVID-19) issued a decision to enforce a nighttime curfew across Syria from 6 pm to 6 am as of Wednesday, with all commercial activities and shops to be closed completely during curfew times.

During a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, the team tasked the Interior Ministry with issuing the executive instructions of this decision and overseeing its implementation.

During curfew, facilitations are provided to ambulances, firefighters, main services establishments (electricity, water, and communications), health workers, and the press.

