Drone Footage of M4 Highway Destroyed by Militants

New footage has revealed the road block that was put in place on the M4 highway, to prevent further joint patrols by Russia and Turkey reports Al-Masdar.

Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies destroyed a part of the M4 highway (Aleppo-Lattakia) that was going to be used by the Turkish and Russian military patrols.

According to reports, the militants dug-up a part of the M4 highway and left a big dirt mound over the roadway to prevent the joint Turkish-Russian patrols in the Idleb Governorate.

This move by the militant forces came in response to a joint patrol that was conducted the day prior by the Turkish and Russian armed forces; however, both parties were unable to complete their task, as 60 protesters blocked their path along the M4 highway.

In a video released on Wednesday, RT Arabic released aerial footage of the highway after it was destroyed by the militants this week.

