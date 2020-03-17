300 Families From Deir ez-Zor Cross Into SDF-Held Areas

Hundred of families have crossed from Assad controlled territory, over the Euphrates, and into territory controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces reports Deir Ezzor 24.

Sources told Deir Ezzor 24 that more than 300 families from the western Euphrates areas of Deir ez-Zor (areas controlled by Assad’s forces and the Iranian and Russian militias) have crossed towards the eastern Euphrates areas of Deir ez-Zor (areas controlled by the International Coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces).

The sources added that the civilian families have entered the eastern Euphrates without being subjected to any medical tests, which puts the region at great risk of coronavirus transmission from the areas controlled by Assad’s forces.

It is worth mentioning that the Ash-Shahil and al-Tayanah crossings have, to date, not been closed, and are still open for smuggling and transporting civilians between the two banks, without any official decision to close them, which threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians who live in the eastern Euphrates areas, where there are no sufficient medical services to deal with an epidemic.

