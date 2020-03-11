Period for Submitting Applications for Election Candidacy Ends Today, With High Turnout Expected

Turnout for applications to be considered for the upcoming People’s Assembly elections has been high across the country and represents a diverse range of people reports Al-Watan.

The period for submitting candidacy applications for the People’s Assembly elections ends today—a seven day period beginning from the day after the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette that set the date for the parliamentary elections for Apr. 13, 2020,—amid great turnout, with more than 5,000 candidacy applications received in the governorates.

Aleppo and its environs topped the number of requests received, reaching 1,300 applications. Homs recorded 578, Hama 463, Damascus 461, its countryside 425, Lattakia 383, Hassakeh 287, Daraa 234, Tartous 232, Deir ez-Zor 225, Idleb 221, Raqqa 193, while Quneitra had 107 requests.

The head of the first nomination committee in Damascus, Hazem Alousi, confirmed that the licensed parties started submitting applications with the names of the candidates. He said there is a diversity of candidates, whether in terms of university graduates, women, licensed parties, and others, and this gives wider options for the voter to choose the most qualified for representation in parliament.

Mustafa al-Ibrahim, head of the nomination committee in Raqqa governorate, confirmed that turnout grew when the committee went to Hama, and the number increased significantly. He said that those wishing to nominate began submitting their applications after they waited for the committee to come to Hama.

For his part, the head of the committee in Hassakeh governorate said that the number of candidates there had reached 287, including 25 women who submitted their applications for nomination.

The head of the nomination committee in Suweida, Muhannad Boufaoua, said that the number of women reached seven candidates out of 89 who submitted their applications for nomination, expecting that they would witness a large turnout, as it is the last day for submitting applications.

The Supreme Judicial Committee for the elections announced on Mar. 5, 2020, that applications for nomination for parliament were being received for seven days, including Friday and Saturday, in the headquarters of the electoral districts for each governorate from 7am to 7pm.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.