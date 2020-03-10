US Forces Allegedly  Path of Block Large Russian Military Convoy in Northeast Syria

US forces have reportedly blocked the path of a convoy of Russian vehicles who were travelling to Qamishli writes Al-Masdar.

A US patrol blocked a Russian military convoy from accessing a roundabout in the Hassakeh countryside this week, the North Press Agency reported on Monday.

According to the news page, a large Russian military convoy, trying to head towards Qamishli city, was attempting to transport equipment via the Tel Tamr Roundabout, when they were blocked by a US patrol.

Neither the US nor the Russian military forces have commented on the alleged incident.

The Russian and US forces have engaged in similar behavior before, with both parties blocking one another in the Hassakeh countryside on several occasions in the past three months.

