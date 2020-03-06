Anger and Burning Tires in Daraa City After Woman Detained

Popular anger was sparked in the southern province of Daraa when a woman was detained at a checkpoint near Daraa city reports Jesr.

A woman from the Daraa city area was detained at one of the military checkpoint deployed in the area, leading to major tension on a popular level.

The Daraa 24 page reported that tensions were witnessed in the area as a result of this arrest, and fires lit because of it, with streets closed off and people gathering in the al-Omari Mosque Square, calling for an open sit-in there.

In a related development, Fouad Awad Abu al-Qayas was kidnapped by armed men in the Daraa city area, and then taken to an unknown location. His fate is still unknown.

