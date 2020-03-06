Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Aggression

Syrian air defences have intercepted and destroyed a number of missiles that were fired by Israeli warplanes at the central and southern regions of Syria reports SANA.

Syrian air defenses confronted hostile targets in the central and southern regions.

A military source said that just after midnight on Thursday, the army’s air defenses observed an Israeli warplane coming from north of occupied Palestine towards Sidon, launching from over Lebanese airspaces, a number of missiles towards the central region.

The source added that air defenses immediately confronted the hostile missiles successfully and professionally, preventing any of the missiles from reaching the targeted sites.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.