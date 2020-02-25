Army Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missiles

The surroundings of Damascus were targeted by Israeli missiles, but Syrian air defences were quick to respond writes SANA.

On Sunday, the army’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles that targeted the surroundings of Damascus.

A military source announced that at 23:25 p.m. on Sunday, Israeli warplanes targeted, from outside Syrian airspace and from over the occupied Syrian Golan the surroundings of Damascus with a number of batches of missiles.

The army immediately confronted them with high competence, and destroyed the majority of them before they reached their targets.

Earlier, SANA’s reporter said that the army’s air defenses confronted a batch of hostile missiles coming from over the occupied Syrian Golan.

