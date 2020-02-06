For the Second Time a Week, US Tanks Arrive in Deir ez-Zor

A military column of US vehicles has entered the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, which included tanks and armoured vehicles reports Deir Ezzor 24.

A US military convoy entered Conoco field on Tuesday afternoon, from Hassakeh province, according to Deir Ezzor 24’s correspondent.

The correspondent added that the military column included trucks carrying American tanks and armored vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time in a week that US tanks have been deployed in Deir ez-Zor in Conoco field base in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

