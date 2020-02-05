Syrian Army Captures Several Areas in Idleb Despite Increased Turkish Military Presence

The Syrian Army has captured a number of towns and villages in eastern Idleb, after fierce battles with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian Army achieved a sizable advance in Idleb on Tuesday when their forces began a new push on the Abu Jarif axis in the eastern part of the governorate.

According to a field report from eastern Idleb, the Syrian Arab Army captured a half dozen villages and towns on Tuesday following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.

The Syrian Army reportedly captured the towns and villages of Kuweres, Bleisa, Tel Aghar, al-Musheirifah, Jdeideh, and Tel Khatrah during their advance on the Abu Jarif axis in eastern Idleb.

Meanwhile, on the Saraqib axis, the Syrian Arab Army continued their westward push, as their forces captured two towns overnight.

According to a report, the Syrian Arab Army captured the towns of Kaddour and Ruwehah, which are located just east of the Aleppo-Lattakia M4 highway.

These latest advances by the Syrian Armed Forces come at the same time the Turkish military builds up their presence in Idleb to prevent the army from advancing further into this region.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.