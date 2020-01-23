More Than 100 Airstrikes Hit Aleppo Countryside

Aleppo has been rocked by a relentless barrage of regime and Russian airstrikes that have caused widespread damage across the province reports Baladi News.

The villages and towns of the western Aleppo countryside are undergoing an unprecedented air and ground escalation by Russian and regime aircraft, which carried out more than 100 airstrikes on Wednesday.

Baladi News’s correspondent in the Aleppo countryside said that, “Russian warplanes struck approximately 50 times in the areas of Mansoura and al-Rashideen and in the vicinity of Khan al-Asal in the western Aleppo countryside, damaging public and private property without civilian casualties.”

Our correspondent added that regime air force warplanes—SU 24, SU 22, MIG 21 and MIG 23—also struck approximately 50 times in the villages and towns of Shandara, Bashqatin, Khan Tuman, the 46th Regiment, and in the vicinity of the Atarib and Hayyan cities in the Aleppo countryside.

Our correspondent added that the helicopters also dropped dozens of barrel bombs on the town of Khulsa in the southern Aleppo countryside and the town of Khan al-Asal in the western countryside of Aleppo.

He said that Russian reconnaissance planes and regime aircraft were flying in the western and southern Aleppo countryside.

Two women were killed Wednesday by Russian airstrikes that targeted the environs of the city of Atarib in the western Aleppo countryside.

