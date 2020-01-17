Syria, Russia Condemn US Attacks, Demand Washington Cease Attempts to Create Tension Hotbeds in Syria

Syria and Russia have called on the US to withdraw from Syria, to stop looting Syrian natural resources and allow the return of displaced Syrian writes SANA.

Syria and Russia have renewed condemnation of the escalatory practices of the US and the attacks launched by its forces in the region and its continued attempts to maintain tensions in Syria to justify the illegitimate presence of its forces on its territories and to continue looting its natural resources for the longest possible period.

In a joint statement on the return of displaced Syrians, the Syrian and Russian coordination committees pointed out that the Syrian Arab Republic and Russia condemn the attacks launched by the US forces in the Middle East, calling on Washington to commit to the UN principles.

The statement pointed out that the US is trying by all means to maintain tension hotbeds in Syria in order to justify the presence of its forces and to continue looting its natural resources as long as possible without punishment.

“The withdrawal of the US military units will undoubtedly contribute to reducing tensions in the region,” the statement pointed out, warning against the dire consequences of the US measures in Syria with regards to the deteriorating situation in the al-Rukban and al-Hol camps.

It called on the US to halt its practices which aim to destabilize the situation in the Middle East and to completely commit to the principles of respecting the sovereignty of the countries and the UN principles.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.