ISIS Attacks Kill Four in Deir ez-Zor

The Islamic State have launched attacks in Deir ez-Zor, killing fighters from Assad's forces and members of the National Defense militia reports Deir Ezzor 24.

Four fighters from Assad’s forces and the National Defense militia were killed on Tuesday in attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Adhaman and al-Bushri areas in Deir ez-Zor, Deir Ezzor 24’s correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, two members of the National Defense militia were killed near the Adhaman area in the western desert of Deir ez-Zor after they were ambushed by ISIS members, who killed them and set fire to their car.

Another attack by ISIS on a Assad military position near the al-Bushri desert also resulted in the killing of two fighters and the wounding of others.

ISIS has intensified its attacks against Assad’s forces and the Russian and Iranian militias in Deir ez-Zor over the past few weeks, especially in the desert areas, which has pushed Assad’s forces and their Russian and Iranian allies to launch an intensified campaign against the group in the region.

