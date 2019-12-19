Xie Xiaoyan: Moscow, Beijing Can Play a Role for Finding Permanent Solution to Crisis in Syria

China's Special Envoy for Syria has stressed that a political solution to the crisis in Syria can be found with help from Russia reports SANA.

The Chinese Special Envoy for Syria, Xie Xiaoyan, affirmed that China and Russia can play a role together for finding a quick and permanent solution to the crisis in Syria.

Xie was quoted by Sputnik Agency as saying to journalists, “For the second time this year, I am in Moscow to continue conversations, consultations and coordination with the Russian side.”

He added: “Together, we can play a role in an attempt to find a permanent solution to the crisis in Syria.”

Last August, Xie renewed the call for exerting more efforts to achieve advancement in the political process to solve the crisis in Syria, in parallel with a continued fight against terrorism.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.