Local Factions Detain Regime Patrol in Suweida in Response to Arrest of Girl in Damascus

Local armed factions in Suweida governorate detained a security patrol, consisting of three members, east of al-Basel roundabout in the city on Thursday. This action was in response to the security services’ arrest of a Suweida citizen in Damascus last Monday.

A source from the Mountain Brigade informed Suwayda 24 that they are holding the security patrol, which includes three security officers, and assured that all detainees are being treated well, like guests.

The brigade demanded the immediate release of Mrs. Rita Nawaf al-Aqbani, who was arbitrarily arrested by the security services in Damascus last Monday. They highlighted that she is active in civil work and comes from a reputable family.

The city of Suweida has previously experienced military escalation due to the regime’s arrest of university student Danny Obeid, who was detained for more than two months. In response, local factions detained at least six officers and members of the security services, the Syrian army, and the Palestine Liberation Army, including the head of the Immigration and Passports Branch in Suweida and a battalion commander in the Syrian army.

At the end of April, local media in Suweida confirmed the release of university student Danny Obeid, who had been detained in regime prisons for nearly a month. His detention followed his Facebook posts “harming the reputation of Mr. President.” Subsequently, civil groups released a number of detained regime officers.

NGOs released the remaining detained members of the regime’s army and security forces after the security services released Obeid, who then returned to Suweida governorate.

Notably, the governorate of Suweida has been witnessing a continuous peaceful movement since last summer, demanding political change and a transition from lawlessness to a state of justice and law. The security authorities have failed to quell this movement, which reflects the harsh conditions the country is enduring.

