Assad will not Deliver Speech at Manama Summit

President Bashar al-Assad arrived on Wednesday morning in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, to participate in the thirty-third ordinary summit of the League of Arab States.

According to informed sources cited by Al-Watan, President Assad will not deliver a speech during the summit. The presidency of the summit has allotted a brief period, not exceeding three minutes, for each Arab leader to address the assembly, scheduled for Thursday at noon.

Sources further indicated that President Assad’s participation will primarily focus on engaging in discussions with other leaders regarding various agenda items, with particular emphasis on Arab interrelations and developments in Palestine.

The meetings of Arab foreign ministers commenced on Tuesday as part of the preparations for the Arab League summit scheduled for Thursday.

This summit marks Syria’s return to its seat in the League of Arab States, following a decision issued by the League on May 7, 2023. The decision also mandated the formation of a ministerial liaison committee comprising foreign ministers from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, along with the Secretary-General. Their task is to oversee the implementation of the Amman Statement, which was adopted on May 1st, 2023.

