Syria and WHO Collaborate on Healthcare Strategy and Development

Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash met with a delegation from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional office on Monday to discuss ways to support national health priorities and strategies.

The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the partnership between the Ministry of Health and WHO by setting clear priorities, developing a comprehensive strategy, and outlining long-term goals, implementation methods, and mechanisms for achieving them.

Minister al-Ghabbash highlighted WHO’s crucial role in the health sector, particularly in coordinating responses to health needs and providing rapid assistance. He also referenced the recent visit by Dr. Hanan Balkhi, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, who assessed the health situation and challenges in Syria and inspected hospital conditions.

Acting WHO Representative Iman al-Shanqitit stressed the importance of continuous collaboration, reviewing the health situation, conducting technical studies, and identifying the needs of health facilities, including medical devices and equipment.

The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation and align efforts to improve Syria’s healthcare system and address pressing health challenges.

