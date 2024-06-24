Parliament Election Preparations Underway in Syria

Efforts are underway to establish electoral centers across Syrian governorates, according to Jihad Murad, head of the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections. The committee is working in coordination with local governors and the Ministry of Interior to secure the necessary materials for the electoral process. The People’s Assembly elections are scheduled for July 15.

Murad confirmed that secret ink for voting has been secured and distribution to electoral districts has begun. Judicial subcommittees are tasked with setting up electoral centers near residential areas to facilitate easy access on election day. Voters can cast their ballots in their current district if they provide proof of residence, as per Article 59 of Law No. 8.

Despite low visibility, electoral campaigns will continue until July 14. Some candidates, particularly independents, have already started their campaigns by displaying banners and posters. Candidates can withdraw their nominations up to seven days before the election, as stipulated in the General Elections Law.

Murad emphasized that electoral bribery is illegal and punishable under Article 113 of the General Elections Law, with imprisonment ranging from 10 days to three months and fines from 25,000 to 50,000 liras. Any complaints of electoral bribery must be supported by evidence.

Murad stressed the importance of these elections in Syria’s history, committing to upholding the law, ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates, and preventing violations.

