Jalali Stresses Bold Solutions: Council of Ministers Focuses on Economic Growth and Development

Dr. Mohammed Ghazi Al-Jalali, Chair of the Council of Ministers, emphasized that government decisions will be evaluated based on their feasibility, national interest, and strategic value, rather than their popularity. He stressed the need to set aside traditional thinking and consider bold, objective solutions, especially when it comes to transitioning public sector industries to the private sector.

The Council of Ministers prioritized supporting expatriate Lebanese and returning Syrian citizens, praising ongoing efforts to provide assistance and facilities. Key discussions included:

Merger of Engineering and Chemical Industries: Approving the draft legislative instrument to establish the General Company for Engineering and Chemical Industries, aiming to boost efficiency, expand products, and increase exports.

Digital Transformation: Reviewing the distribution of information technology engineers within public entities to optimize their roles.

Agricultural Support: Approving the Agricultural Production Support Fund’s 2025 plan, focusing on improved wheat seeds, silkworm breeding, family fish farms, citrus grove reconstruction, and barley and yellow corn crops.

Economic Incentives: Discussing exemptions from taxes and fees for establishments in old city markets in Aleppo, Homs, and Deir Ezzor.

Advisory Councils: Exploring the creation of advisory councils in ministries to include experts and accelerate organizational plans.

The council also allocated a 500 billion Syrian pound financial advance to the General Organization for Foreign Trade to secure pharmaceutical needs.

