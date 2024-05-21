First Lady Asma al-Assad Diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Undergoing Treatment

The Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic announced on Tuesday that First Lady Asma al-Assad has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. This diagnosis follows the appearance of several symptoms and clinical signs, confirmed by a series of medical examinations and tests.

The Presidency detailed that the First Lady will undergo a specialized treatment protocol that necessitates isolation and appropriate social distancing measures. Consequently, she will refrain from direct work and participation in events and activities during this treatment phase.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad remains determined and steadfast, carrying on with her treatment with will, determination, and faith in God.

