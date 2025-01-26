Escalation in Western Homs: A Security Crackdown Marked by Allegations of Violations and Growing Public Outcry

A recent security operation in the western countryside of Homs has sparked widespread outrage amid reports of severe abuses against civilians and allegations of extrajudicial killings. The campaign, conducted by heavily armed General Security forces, was officially aimed at apprehending wanted individuals and dismantling outlawed groups. However, testimonies and human rights organizations have revealed a troubling pattern of violations during the operation.

A Violent Campaign and Allegations of Abuses

The town of Fahil bore the brunt of the operation, which began on January 23, 2025, when General Security forces entered the village with over 40 armoured vehicles equipped with heavy weapons and machine guns. Eyewitnesses described the forces’ arrival as being accompanied by indiscriminate gunfire, targeting homes and parked cars.

One resident, identified as S.M., recounted how armed personnel stormed houses, terrorized residents, and conducted invasive searches, leaving a trail of destruction. “They entered my house, and one of the armed men held a knife to my throat, threatening to kill me, but he withdrew after seeing my civilian ID card,” S.M. said.

According to reports, numerous civilians, officers, and soldiers holding settlement cards were arrested and taken to undisclosed locations. Tragically, many were later found dead, including two civilian employees, Alaa Ibrahim and Duraid Ahmad, who were pulled off a public transport vehicle at a checkpoint, questioned about their sect, and subsequently executed. Their decapitated bodies were discovered on the village’s outskirts.

The Civil Peace Group in Homs documented the operation’s violations, reporting the arrests of at least 58 individuals, including retired officers, former servicemen, and civilians. The group also highlighted the recovery of 15 bodies from the village’s outskirts, which were handed over to their families for burial. They demanded that future operations be conducted with oversight from impartial committees, including Civil Defense and the Red Crescent, to safeguard civilians and ensure transparency.

Targeting Civilians and Elite Figures

Other incidents further underscore the campaign’s brutality. In the nearby village of Khirbet al-Hamam, a young man named Fadi Sh. was arrested and executed on the spot, while in al-Ghazila, the body of Firas Q. was found at an intersection after he was detained. Reports from human rights organizations have described the campaign as the most violent in recent memory, accusing authorities of detaining children to pressure their families and resorting to public humiliation and physical abuse.

Human rights advocates have condemned these practices, urging authorities to uphold human rights and facilitate rescue efforts to provide medical assistance to affected individuals.

Wider Implications and Public Outcry

The violence in western Homs coincided with similar incidents in Salamiyah, Hama. Mustafa al-Hayek, a respected local figure, was detained and tortured at Saraya by General Security personnel following what was described as a malicious complaint. A video of al-Hayek detailing his ordeal, with visible signs of severe beating and abuse, went viral, leading to the dismissal of the security unit responsible in Salamiyah by the Chief of Police in Hama. Public demands for accountability have intensified, with calls to end such violations and punish those responsible.

Official Response and Growing Tensions

In response to the mounting allegations, the Homs governorate’s media office issued a statement via SANA, describing the operation as a “precise combing operation” targeting outlawed groups. Officials acknowledged abuses in Mariamin, where a criminal group impersonated security personnel to commit violations. “Any such abuses will be firmly addressed in accordance with the applicable laws,” the statement said. However, activists have criticized the official response as insufficient and questioned the government’s ability to safeguard civilians during such operations.

Despite promises from the Public Security Department to hold perpetrators accountable and restore justice, the situation in western Homs remains tense. The Civil Peace Group has called for uncovering the fate of 43 individuals still missing and ensuring public trials for those responsible for extrajudicial killings.

A Critical Moment for Syrian Society

The recent escalation in Homs underscores the urgent need for a balanced approach that prioritizes both security and the protection of civilian rights. Humanitarian organizations and local activists continue to demand accountability and justice, warning that unchecked violations risk further destabilizing the region. As public outcry grows, the crackdown in Homs serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for transparency and reform in addressing Syria’s ongoing challenges.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.