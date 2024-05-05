Death of Islamic Preacher and Syrian Intellectual Issam al-Attar

Issam Attar, a preacher, Islamic thinker, and former general observer of the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria, passed away at the age of 97 in the German city of Aachen at dawn on Friday.

His family shared an obituary on his official page, stating, “Our beloved father, Issam Attar, departed from this world tonight (Friday night, 23 Shawwal 1445 Hijri, May 3, 2024 AD). May God bless him with His mercy and grant him satisfaction. We humbly ask for your forgiveness and prayers for his soul and a peaceful transition.”

Muslim Brotherhood

Syria’s Muslim Brotherhood hailed Issam Attar as “a towering figure in Islamic thought and a resilient leader.”

Amer al-Bousalama, the group’s general comptroller, described Attar as someone who “guided the group through challenging times in our country’s history, serving as both a leader and a beacon of hope.” He further emphasized Attar’s role as “a prominent intellectual, a distinguished reformer, and a dedicated fighter who epitomized sacrifice, perseverance, and altruism. He was a preacher revered across Lebanon, with his influence stretching far and wide.”

Born in Damascus in 1927, Attar was the sibling of Najah Attar, the vice president for cultural and media affairs in the Syrian regime, and the former minister of culture, and was married to Banan al-Tantawi, the daughter of Sheikh Ali Tantawi, who was assassinated by the Syrian regime’s intelligence in Germany in 1981.

Issam Attar was renowned for his unwavering support of the Syrian revolution. He expressed his stance through numerous articles, speeches, and television appearances, stressing the revolution’s necessity and significance. Additionally, he offered guidance and encouragement to Syrian activists and politicians while abstaining from involvement in opposition political factions.

