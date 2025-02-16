Damascus: National Defense Militia Commander Accused of Torture Released Hours After Arrest

Local media sources reported that Haitham al-Fahl, the former mayor of the Saroja neighborhood in Damascus and a commander in the National Defense Militia, was spotted shopping in the governorate square on Thursday—less than 12 hours after being arrested by the Public Security Forces (PSF).

According to Zaman al-Wasl, numerous residents had filed complaints against al-Fahl at the al-Abbasiyin police station, accusing him of various crimes, including direct combat alongside the deposed regime’s army, arbitrary arrests, and the torture of young men in the area. However, his swift release suggests he has resumed his daily life without consequence.

Al-Fahl was one of the most influential leaders of the National Defense Militia in Saroja for years, serving as both its mukhtar (local chief) and a key figure in the so-called “Russian-Syrian Peace Initiative,” which sought to promote reconciliation with the former regime. His strong ties with Russia were underscored by numerous honors he received, as well as his role as a recruiter for the Russian-backed Fifth Corps.

Most notably, he was directly involved in combat operations alongside the deposed regime’s forces and played a central role in the detention of hundreds of young men, according to the newspaper. His release raises serious questions about accountability and the lingering influence of former regime figures in post-conflict Syria.

